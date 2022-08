HT Correspondent,

DONGKAMUKAM, Aug 23: The base for an open stage was laid by Baithalangso MLA Rupsing Teron at Chengbong Langkindu for Jengkha Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) Zone under MLA Scheme 2022-2023.

The stage will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh. Former village defence committee chairman Baburam Rongphar, president of Jengkha KCS Zone Lindok Ronghang and others were present at the ceremony.