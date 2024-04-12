Morigaon district admin imposes fishing restrictions

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 11: The Morigaon district administration has imposed restrictions on fishing under Section 23 of the Fishery Act and Rules for 1953 (As amended 2005) of the Government of Assam. Through these restrictions, the administration has instructed all fishermen and fish traders to refrain from fishing with small household nets, big nets, hanging nets, or any other net of 7/14 cm, considering that the breeding season started on April 1, 2024, and will continue until July 15, 2024.

Drag nets are prohibited throughout the year if the mesh size is less than 1.2 cm. Section 23(A) of the Fisheries Act and Rules prohibits the catching and selling of roe, bahu, mirika, mali, chital, kharia, pithia, gharia, and kuhi during the breeding season (laying eggs and fry) from May 1, 2024, to July 15, 2024. In the case of fishing by any method, whether for self-consumption or sale, fish less than 23 cm in length such as rou/bah/mirika/mali/chital/kharia/pithia/gharia etc., and less than 10 cm in length, are banned from August 2024 to October 31.

Violation of these restrictions may result in fines under Sections 22 and 41 of the Assam Fisheries Act, as well as confiscation of nets and other fishing gear used. Violators of the said Act may also be subject to arrest and action under Section 7(1) of the Indian Fisheries Act, 1897, and Section 27 of the Fisheries Act, 1953.