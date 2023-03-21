Morigaon Police Takes 3 Gold Smugglers Into Custody, Seize 2.8 Kg

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 21:The Morigaon Dharamtul police today nabbed three fake gold smugglers hailing from Assam’s Lakhimpur Nowboicha. The smugglers were recognized as Samar Ali, Alaluddin, and Ashraf. About 2 kg 80 gm of fake gold boats have been seized from them.

According to officials, the arrests were made after receiving particular data about a possible smuggling bid. The police raided the residence of Uluullah in Narmari No. 1 under the Dharamtul police station and caught the smugglers red-handed.

The police officials stated that the three smugglers were nabbed and charged with several offenses pertaining to smuggling and counterfeiting. The police officials are scrutinizing the matter to further disclose the root of the fake gold items and to identify any potential accomplices.