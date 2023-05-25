32 Individuals Involved in Fake Gold and Currency Racket Surrender to Lakhimpur Police

Guwahati May 25: 32 individuals suspected of being involved in the notorious fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and fake gold racket have surrendered themselves to the authorities in Lakhimpur district, Assam. This surrender follows the intensified operations by the Lakhimpur police, led by the newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP), Anand Mishra.

The surrender of these individuals comes in the wake of increased efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal activities related to counterfeit currency and fake gold. Lakhimpur, along with three other districts, has been identified as a hub for these booming rackets.

Among those who surrendered is Ajgar Ali, whose mother had recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, accusing her of extortion. Tragically, SI Junmoni Rabha lost her life last week in a suspicious car accident, fueling speculations regarding her possible involvement in the FICN and fake gold racket.

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, issued a stern warning on Saturday, vowing to eradicate the illegal trade within 30 days. This declaration seemingly prompted the surrender of the 32 individuals involved in the racket.

SP Anand Mishra, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, emphasized that no one involved in the fake note and fake gold rackets would be spared, signaling a determined effort to dismantle these criminal networks.

The case took a complicated turn on May 15 when Ajgar’s mother, Amina Khatun, lodged a complaint with the North Lakhimpur police, alleging physical assault by SI Junmoni Rabha against her son. Junmoni was subsequently charged with multiple offenses, including criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery with an intent to cause harm, wrongful restraint, and extortion, based on Amina’s complaint.

DGP GP Singh has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a thorough investigation into both SI Junmoni Rabha’s murder and the case filed against her in Lakhimpur district. The CID has deployed a three-member team from Guwahati to Nagaon, where Junmoni met her untimely demise. She was driving her own vehicle when it collided with a truck traveling from the opposite direction on NH37 near Jakhalabandha, around 55 kilometers east of Nagaon town. At the time of the accident, Junmoni was in plainclothes.

The investigations into the fake currency and fake gold rackets, as well as the circumstances surrounding SI Junmoni Rabha’s death, are expected to shed light on the intricate web of criminal activities in the region. The authorities remain committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and putting an end to these illegal operations that have plagued the area.