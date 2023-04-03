Morigaon’s Daughter Shines In National Martial Arts Competition

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 2: Rulakshi Sarma, an emerging talent of Karate (martial arts) of Morigaon shines in national level by participating in National Martial Arts Competition recently held in Delhi.

Sarma shined in the competition due to her hard work as well as bravery. She had faced many obstructions in life before she stepped into the Karate ground.

She had continued her practice even after facing many obstructions in life as her parents did not permit her to play such life-threatening game like the ‘Karate’.

Despite Sarma continued her practice inside closed doors.

Her schooling started in Mori-Pachatiya LP School in the district.

She completed her HSLC exam from Morigaon Model School in 2015. Later she graduated from Morigaon College (B Com with major in Management) in 2021.

In 2017 she had got the first medal in inter district Karate competition followed by first medal in Inter-State Karate Championship In 2018. In 2022 she bagged the medal in the Interstate Karate championship organised in Hojai.

Sarma was able to participate in national Karate championship held in Delhi in 2023 where she bagged the 2nd position in the category and shined in the national level.

Now, Sarma has been continuing her practices for participating in international level competition despite poor economic condition.