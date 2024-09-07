Motorised spinning machines distributed to eri farmers at Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 6: A training programme focused on eri culture-based innovative entrepreneurship was organised, marking a significant step toward empowering rural eri farmers in the Nagaon, Morigaon, and Karbi Anglong districts. The event was organised by the department of Zoology at Nowgong College (Autonomous), presently upgraded to Nagaon University, with sponsorship from the DST, Government of India, through the STI Hub, in association with the NSS unit of the college.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, a noted champion entrepreneur and promoter of the North East Festival and Rongali Bihu, attended the event as the key resource person. The proceedings of the event were initiated by Dr Bhuban Ch Chetia, programme officer, NSS unit, while Dr Ranjit Kumar Mazinder, in-charge principal of Nowgong College, welcomed the guests and other participants present at the event.

While addressing the occasion, the key resource person Mahanta shared his extensive knowledge and experience with the attendees, providing valuable insights into various marketing strategies and entrepreneurial approaches. He mentioned the expanding market for traditional textiles of NE India and motivated participants to become part of this growing market. His interaction with the participants was both inspiring and informative, equipping them with essential tools for success in the silk industry.

The training session aimed to enhance the skills of rural eri farmers in motorised spinning and natural dyeing techniques for eri silk, a valuable local resource. Over 50 rural eri farmers actively participated in the programme, benefiting from hands-on experience and expert guidance.

In addition to the practical training, the programme featured the distribution of motorised spinning machines to the participants. This initiative is expected to boost silk production in the region by improving efficiency and productivity. The event also witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 30 NSS volunteers from Nowgong College.

The collaborative efforts of Nowgong College, the NSS Unit, and the DST’s STI Hub have paved the way for a transformative impact on the local eri farming community. The training programme not only provided technical skills but also opened avenues for sustainable business practices and economic growth in the region, a press note asserted.