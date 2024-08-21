26 C
Training program on motorised spinning of eri silk & natural dyeing held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 20: A comprehensive three-day training program on the motorised spinning of ‘Eri Silk’ and the basics of natural dyeing was inaugurated on Monday at Nowgong College (Autonomous). 

The event was organised by the STI Hub, department of Zoology, in collaboration with the NSS Unit of Nowgong College (Autonomous) and was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, government of India.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr Ranjan Kr. Kakati, director of Students’ Welfare and NSS Coordinator at Gauhati University, as the chief guest. Jagadish Sharma, district sericulture officer of Nagaon, also attended as a special invitee, highlighting the significance of the training in enhancing local sericulture practices.

Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, principal investigator of the DST STI Hub and NSS program officer at Nowgong College (Autonomous), initiated the proceedings, setting the tone for a program aimed at revitalising traditional silk production techniques. Dr Ranjit Kr Mazindar, the principal (i/c) of the college, delivered the welcome speech, emphasising the importance of preserving and reviving the age-old tradition of ‘Eri Silk’ production. Jagadish Sharma outlined various government schemes promoting sericulture, providing valuable insights for participants. Dr Kakati delivered a motivational address, urging participants to explore new opportunities in ‘Eri’ entrepreneurship and to leverage the training for community development.

The program saw an impressive turnout with over 150 NSS volunteers and 50 ‘Eri’ rearers from Nagaon, Morigaon, and Karbi Anglong districts. The training sessions will cover advanced motorised spinning techniques and natural dyeing methods, aiming to enhance skills and knowledge among local silk producers and enthusiasts. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the sericulture sector in the region, fostering sustainable practices and economic growth through traditional craft revival and innovation.

