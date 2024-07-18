32 C
Mysterious Death at Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club Sparks Outrage

The dead woman's body. Focus on hand
HT Digital

July 18, Thursday: The Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club was the scene of a grim discovery today as its manager, Bhim Rajak, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was discovered hanging in a staff room within the club premises, leading to a wave of shock and suspicion among family members and locals.

Reports suggest that Rajak, who had been managing the reputed club, was recently under pressure from the club authorities due to alleged irregularities in the club’s accounts. This financial strain is suspected to have played a role in the tragic incident. However, the circumstances surrounding his death have raised doubts.

When Rajak’s family arrived at the scene, they expressed strong disbelief that he would take his own life. “We believe something terrible happened to him, and this incident has been framed as a suicide,” said a distraught family member. Their suspicion was echoed by the residents of Amolapatty guard quarter, who joined the family in demanding a thorough and fair investigation.

Upon being alerted, the police arrived at the club and attempted to take the body for an autopsy. However, they were met with staunch resistance from the family members and locals. The protestors insisted on a transparent investigation to uncover the truth behind Rajak’s death.

The situation remains tense as authorities navigate the delicate task of investigating the incident while addressing the community’s concerns. The local police have assured the public that a fair and impartial probe will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and to bring any potential perpetrators to justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the Dibrugarh community remains united in their call for justice for Bhim Rajak, hoping to uncover the truth behind this tragic and suspicious death.

