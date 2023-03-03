NABARD Common Facility Centre Opened

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 2: The NABARD, Sivasagar in association with premier NGO, AGUS organised a 90-day cutting, tailoring, and designing workshop under the Entrepreneurship Development Scheme at Zolagaon, near here at the end of which it inaugurated a Common Facility Centre on Tuesday.

S Hrankhawl, DGM, NABARD, took part in the interactive session and distributed certificates in the meeting held on the occasion. The DGM urged the women to take the facilities offered by the banks like ‘Mudra-loan’ or set up their own production units for self-reliance.

“To avail the benefits of the banks, the beneficiary can also take help of the office bearers of AGUS or the NABARD officials,” he suggested.