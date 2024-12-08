17 C
NABARD observed ‘World Environment Day’ in Hojai

HT Correspondent 

NAGAON, Dec 7: In order to spread the awareness about the health of soil and its impact on production or productivity of various agriculture commodities, NABARD organised an event to observe the World Soil Day.

The event was organised along with the members of its FPO Dakhin Hojai Milk Producer Company Ltd at Bhimarali in Dhalpukhuri Block, Hojai on Thursday. 

Adding to the event, the theme ‘Caring for Soils: Measure, Monitor, Manage’ which was attended by DDM-NABARD Rajendar Perna, district agriculture officer Ranjith Mishra Bhagawati, the secretary of Gramya Unnayan Santha – Mukut Deka and the Board of Directors & farmer members of the FPO.  

Speaking on the occasion, the DDM – NABARD, Rajendar Perna informed the participants that being an Apex Development Organisation, NABARD has been formulating and supporting various projects for sustainable development of rural areas and the agriculture and allied sectors, since its inception. 

During the event, he cited the importance of the top soil and its health in enhancing the production or productivity of various agricultural commodities. He also stressed on reducing the use of harmful chemicals by proportionately replacing them with natural ingredients like vermicompost, cow dung, jivamrut, bheejamrut etc. 

DAO – Hojai, R M Bhagawati highlighted that soil is the foundation of life on earth, as it supports the growth of the crops that feed us, the plants that provide us with oxygen, and the biodiversity that sustains our ecosystems and stressed on the need for conservation of soil health for the plantation and cultivation activities. 

The participants were also guided by other invited dignitaries and after replying to the queries of the participants, the event concluded with planting the saplings of Agarwood in the fields of selected participants, an official release added here.

