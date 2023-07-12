NABARD organises AKAM programme in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), along with Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Lead Bank Office Karbi Anglong, organised the AKAM programme with the theme ‘Achievements @75: Transforming Lives and NABARD’s Contribution’ in Shibnagar, Dhansiri, Karbi Anglong on Monday. The programme coincided with National Fish Farmers Day arranged by the KVK. More than 50 farmers from Kharnaidisa and Shibnagar along with the gaon burhas participated in the programme.

DDM NABARD Karbi Anglong, K Vaiphei, explained the unique role of NABARD as the Apex Development Financial Institution of the country and highlighted various projects sanctioned in Karbi Anglong district for the development of farm and off-farm sectors and rural infrastructural facilities. The DDM enumerated some of the major projects such as wadi-based tribal development projects covering more than 400 tribal families, Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) based on locally suitable agricultural and horticultural crops and animal husbandry activities benefitting more than 1000 farm families and DPR based projects on dragon fruits, Assam hill goat, integrated farming system. He also mentioned NABARD assistance for training and capacity building of SHG members for enhancement of income under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) and Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) and marketing outlet near KAAC Secretariat at Diphu sanctioned to Dhansiri Cluster Federation for selling the SHG and artisans products under Rural Mart Scheme. The DDM highlighted that under different tranches of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), 100 projects relating to agriculture and allied, irrigation, rural connectivity, social sector have been sanctioned for the district since creation of the fund in 1995-96.

KVK SMS Lohit Kakoti and Shourov Dutta emphasised on the significance of National Fish Farmers Day which is celebrated on July 10 every year and importance given by governments at the Centre and states for fisheries development for improvement of income levels and expanding livelihood opportunities of rural people. They encouraged farmers to take up fishery activity sincerely as there is good scope and potential in the area. Fishnets and lime bags were handed over to fish farmers.

Lead district manager N Basumatry explained various low-cost social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Surakhsha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana (PMJJY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) along with procedure for availing benefits. He also explained the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme for fish farmers and encouraged them to avail facilities.

The gaon burhas of Kharnaidisa and Shibnagar villages Z Maibangsha and P Thaosen thanked the team of NABARD, KVK, and Lead Bank Office for conducting such a programme which is the first of its kind in the village and expressed their willingness to support the endeavour.

The participants in the programme also deliberated upon developing the Dima Raja Royal Tank built in the 13th century located at Shibnagar as a tourist spot and commercially viable fishing ground for people in the area.