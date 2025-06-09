34.2 C
Namrata Bora’s Family Seeks Respect Amid Speculation Over Her Death

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 9: The relatives of Namrata Bora, a law student from Assam who passed away suspiciously in Nongpoh, Meghalaya, have expressed profound dismay regarding the free distribution of insensitive and speculative material on social media and by some news sources. Namrata was the elder daughter of Ramen Kumar Bora of Bachapathar village in the Komargaon subdivision of Assam.

Her father lamented the unfounded rumours and harsh condemnation circulating on the internet, which he claimed were exacerbating the family’s suffering at a personal time of need. He specifically noted the psychological impact such content has had on Namrata’s surviving siblings, claiming the comments aimed at both Namrata and her family have been very painful.

As a reaction to this wave of speculation, on Saturday a citizens’ meeting was organized, in which residents made a public appeal to restraint and sensitivity to the public and media personnel. It called on all social media users and journalists to exercise restraint from scandalous comment and instead make efforts to maintain the dignity and privacy of the bereaved family.

As per an order from the Assam Chief Minister, police officials have stepped up efforts to probe Namrata’s death. The Assam Police launched an operation against Furkating’s Mriganka Baruah, suspected to have a connection with the case. At the same time, there is a parallel investigation led by Meghalaya Police, overseen by high-ranking officials.

Namrata’s post-mortem was conducted in Meghalaya, though the findings are yet to be released. The family, as well as several organizations and civil society members, is still waiting for the formal report of the autopsy report, hoping for justice and clarity in the matter.

The Hills Times

