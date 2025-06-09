Assam Flood Situation Improves, But Death Toll Rises to 26

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 9: The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on Sunday, though the death toll climbed to 26 after three more fatalities were reported. According to officials, the number of people affected by the floods has dropped to 2.59 lakh from 3.37 lakh the previous day.

There are no major rivers in the state flowing above the danger level at present, providing relief to the flood-affected districts. Ferry operations over the Brahmaputra River were partially restored during the day, as per the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department.

A bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that 32 revenue circles and 741 villages in 11 districts are still under floodwater. The three Barak Valley districts of Sribhumi, Hailakandi, and Cachar are still worst-hit. Sribhumi alone has more than 1.62 lakh of the affected population, followed by Hailakandi with 51,663 and Cachar with 36,271.

Three new deaths were reported from Kamrup district’s Nagerbera revenue circle. With these, a total of 26 people have died because of floods and landslides, including six due to mudslide accidents.

According to the ASDMA report, over 24,000 displaced individuals are currently sheltered in 100 relief camps and another 30 relief distribution centres are functional. Floodwaters are still inundating over 6,311 hectares of agricultural land, affecting the area’s agriculture and living.

In a half-way resumption of normalcy, ferry operations across the Brahmaputra resumed in Guwahati on Sunday. The Guwahati Madhyam Khanda Ferry Service has started operating temporarily from the Guwahati Rajaduar Ferry Ghat since the approach road on the north bank is also under repair. The Guwahati Kurua Ferry Service will resume operation from Monday.

Though, the authorities have made up their mind to suspend wooden boat operations in the Guwahati region until the water situation improves. A decision on reopening them will be taken after renewed evaluation of safety and water levels.

