NCHAC celebrates 74th Foundation Day

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 30: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) marked its 74th Foundation Day with a vibrant celebration at the Council Secretariat Compound in Haflong, featuring a range of activities including infrastructure inaugurations, book launches, cultural performances, and community recognitions.

According to an official statement, several important infrastructure projects were inaugurated as part of the celebrations.

These included a newly constructed Customary Law Court, an extended Council Secretariat Building with a modern Server Room for the Revenue Department, the newly set up Election Department, and the Sonaram Thaosen Media Centre located at Sengya Haphai, Dibarai.

In addition, a borewell and a 300,000-litre water tank with iron filtration capabilities were inaugurated to improve water supply for the Council premises and staff quarters.

The event also saw the launch of several key publications, including the NCHAC Souvenir’, the ‘Customary Law Book’, ‘Dara Disani Laishi’ by Sanjib Parbosa, and Echoes of Identity: The Cultural Memory and Transformation of the Dimasas’ by Vandana Thousen.

In recognition of educational achievements, NCHAC felicitated the top five government schools and high-performing matriculation students.

Additionally, selected ‘Gaonburas’ (village headmen) were honoured with cheques in appreciation of their dedicated service to the community.

To encourage sports and youth development, sports equipment was distributed to the constituencies of Semkhor, Daotuahaja, and Dolong.

The celebrations were attended by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of NCHAC, Chairman Mohet Hojai, executive members, council officials, senior government officers, and distinguished citizens from the region.

