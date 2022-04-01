NDRF Sensitises IWTD Staff On Safety Measures in Majuli

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 31: With the objective to prevent boat mishaps like the one that happened off Nimatighat here on September 8 last year, the Jorhat district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority organised a two-day sensitisation programme on March 30-31 for employees and staff of Inland Water Transport Directorate at the Jorhat Circuit House.

A district administration official informed that in the two-day programme the participants were told about safety measures to be adopted while plying of vessels in the Brahmaputra.

The official stated that a team from Guwahati-based 1st Battalion of NDRF led by Commandant Hariram Yadav told the participants about the safety-related steps to be followed during plying of boats in the to and fro Jorhat-Majuli routes.

In addition to the NDRF team, Assam State Disaster Management Authority project officer Kishor Dutta, deputy controller of Civil Defence of Jorhat district Simanta Sarmah, district transport officer (Jorhat) Moniruddin Ahmed, State Fire and Emergency Services officer (Jorhat), Water Resources department addressed the participants as resource persons, the official mentioned.

Earlier, during the inaugural ceremony the Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman and additional deputy commissioner Damodar Barman addressed the participants.