NEAF conducts cleanliness drive

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 11: The North East Angdi Foundation (NEAF) took the initiative to organise a one-day cleanliness drive at the Longsokangthu (Siloni) River bank, located 27.7 km from the district headquarters in Diphu. The primary objective of the drive was to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of cleanliness and the need to preserve nature for the well-being of the environment.

Sotro Tisso, the director of NEAF, highlighted the purpose behind the cleanliness drive, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to setting an example for society. The initiative aimed to convey a message to the community, urging them not to litter around the riverbank and to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

Tisso underscored the potential consequences of continued littering, emphasising that pollution could pose health hazards and diminish the natural beauty of the river. Given that Longsokangthu (Siloni) is a popular picnic spot attracting tourists who contribute to the revenue of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, preserving the beauty of nature becomes crucial.

The cleanliness drive served as a practical step toward instilling a sense of responsibility among individuals, encouraging them to adopt cleanliness as a habit and contribute to the preservation of the environment. NEAF’s efforts align with broader initiatives aimed at fostering a cleaner and healthier natural habitat.