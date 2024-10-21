21.3 C
New books unveiled at Sivasagar Book Fair

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 20: Noted litterateur Prof (Dr) Madhurjya Mandira Barua released Uruli Kashyap’s book ‘Sahitya: Prashya Pratishya’, while Dibyajyoti Gogoi, inspector of schools, released a poetry collection ‘Sithi Ekhon Likhibone Apuni’ by the same author at a book release function on Sunday evening during the Sivasagar Book Fair.

Dr Madhurjya Mandira Barua, in his speech, said that the recent recognition of the Assamese language as a classical language brings many topics for discussion. He noted that the Assamese script, with over 2,300 years of history and scriptural evidence scattered from Bangladesh and North Bengal to Sadiya, deserves attention.

He added that suggesting the Assamese script is only 1,000 to 1,500 years old would be an injustice to the language. He mentioned that the Urajam script of Odisha is similar to the ancient Kamrupi script, which is older than the Bengali script.

Appreciating Uruli Kashyap, Dr Barua said that she has been writing consistently for over 15 years and has covered a wide range of subjects. He expressed confidence that she would gain acceptance among readers.

Dibyajyoti Gogoi admitted frankly that, as an Inspector of Schools, he does not have a close attachment to creative writings or books. Nevertheless, he wished Uruli Kashyap a bright future as a writer. Dr Saumerjyoti Mahanta, while appreciating Uruli Kashyap as a writer, mentioned that she has addressed topics ranging from the absurd drama of Samuel Beckett to postmodern literary creations. The event also featured addresses by Abdul Jelil, former inspector of schools, and Prema Gogoi, former president of Asom Kabi Sanmilan.

