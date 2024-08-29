New deputy chairman of NCHAC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Ngulminlal Lienthang was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) during a special session held at the Council Assembly on Wednesday.

Mohit Hojai, chairman of the NCHAC, officially declared Lienthang as the deputy chairman of the 13th NCHAC. Lienthang is currently serving his second term as an elected member of the autonomous council from the Mahur constituency. All members present conveyed their best wishes and congratulated the newly elected deputy chairman during the session.

In his maiden speech as deputy chairman, Ngulminlal Lienthang expressed his gratitude to his council colleagues for entrusting him with this responsibility and pledged to do his best for the welfare of the people of the district.