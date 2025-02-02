New urea plant announcement in Namrup hailed

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 1: The Namrup Fertilizer Shramik Union (NFSU) on Saturday welcomed the Budget 2025 for announcing the setting up of 4th urea plant in Namrup.

- Advertisement -

Tileswar Bora, advisor of NFSU said, “It’s a big day for us because after 18 years of protest, we are getting the Namrup 4th plant. We like to thank chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and our local MLA Taranga Gogoi for pressing the issue in the centre. We also like to thank Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal who always stood behind us for setting up the plant.”

“We could not express our happiness. It’s a historic day for us and we are thankful to everyone who supported us for setting up of the fourt unit at BVFCL,” Bora said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025 speech announced setting up of a new urea plant in Namrup in eastern Assam Dibrugarh aimed at augmenting the region’s urea supply.

Sitharaman’s announcement follows ongoing discussion between Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and JP Nadda about expanding the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) in Namrup.

- Advertisement -

The plant will have an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons and is part of a larger strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and regional economic development.

As part of Rs 500 crore investment the initiative will include two new Nano Urea plants, which will modernize existing facilities and boost production.

The Namrup-1 unit of the BVFCL which was set up in 1969 was shut down and the Namrup-2, established in 1976 was also shut down a few years ago due to outdated technology.

The Namrup- 3 unit set up in 1987, has been producing 800-900 metric tones annually and has been facing numerous challenges due to outdated machinery which has affected the production.