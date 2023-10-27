23 C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
New York Times Square lit up with Papon’s mesmerising Bihu song

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New York, Oct 26: New York’s Times Square recently witnessed a unique spectacle as fans of Indian singer Papon enjoyed his captivating Bihu song during peak hours.

Papon shared a video of the song being played at the iconic location on his social media. The song, an Afro-Bihu fusion, was a collaboration between Papon and Niniola Ibaasi, offering a novel sound that was previously unheard. Prior to this, Papon had released his first Hindi single in over ten years, titled ‘Ab Rukna Mat.’

The song, reminiscent of the indie genre of yesteryears, maintains a beautiful, light, and easygoing mood. Papon has not only written and composed the song but also produced it, with the lyrics penned by his close friend Manoj Chaudhry.

‘Ab Rukna Mat’ tells the story of an individual encouraging their partner to continue exploring their bond, to embrace the unknown by overcoming fear and trusting the cosmos.

The song promotes surrendering to the flow of love and allowing things to naturally unfold. Papon’s vocals harmoniously blend with the instrumental arrangement, resulting in a quintessential Papon track.

