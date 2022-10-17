NF Railway maintains steady growth in freight unloading

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: NF Railway is continuously registering a steady growth in freight unloading. During April to September of current financial year 7,099 freight carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 11.33% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. 1,266 freight carrying rakes unloaded during the month of September, 2022. This is an increase of about 15.40% as compared to corresponding period of last year.

NF Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertiliser, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During September, 2022, 678 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 372 were loaded with essential commodities. 146 rakes in Tripura, 24 rakes in Nagaland, 6 rakes in Manipur, 7 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 7 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 226 freight rakes in West Bengal and 172 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts and continuous monitoring at all level resulted in reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading.