NFR unloads 1218 rakes of freight trains during October

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: NF Railway is continuously registering a steady growth in freight unloading. During April to October of the current financial year 8317 freight carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 10.13 percent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. 1218 freight carrying rakes unloaded during the month of October, 2022, as compared to 1176 rakes during October, 2021, thus registering a steady monthly increase.

NF Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertiliser, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During October, 2022, 673 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 329 were loaded with essential commodities. 111 rakes in Tripura, 25 rakes in Nagaland, 8 rakes in Manipur, 6 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 8 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 224 freight rakes in West Bengal and 163 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts & continuous monitoring at all levels resulted in reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading.