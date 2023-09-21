NFR enhances customer experience and freight services

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: In its ongoing efforts to improve customer interaction and enhance freight transportation services, North Frontier Railway has recently implemented several strategic initiatives. These initiatives involve the opening of various stations for both inward and outward goods traffic during August 2023, simplifying the movement of diverse goods for different customer segments.

To better serve customers and boost freight revenue, NF Railway opened Jirania Station under the Lumding division for container traffic operations using the Lift On – Lift Off method, effective from August 7, 2023. This move streamlines container transportation processes, making them more efficient and customer-friendly.

Additionally, Rangapani Station under the Katihar division began handling inward automobile traffic from August 11, 2023. This initiative simplifies the logistics of automobile transportation, improving service quality for customers in this sector.

Furthermore, North Lakhimpur Station, under the Tinsukia division, commenced operations for outward coal traffic from August 18, 2023, contributing to the efficient transportation of coal and supporting the coal industry’s needs.

Azara and Mirza Stations, part of the Rangiya division, opened their doors to handle inward Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) consignments from August 28, 2023, expanding the range of goods accommodated and strengthening NF Railway’s capacity to meet diverse customer demands.

The concerted efforts to enhance customer interaction and establish new terminals are expected to significantly increase the loading and unloading of freight trains. This, in turn, is projected to drive substantial revenue growth for NF Railway in the foreseeable future.

North Frontier Railway remains dedicated to adapting to evolving customer needs and maintaining its pivotal role in the transportation and logistics sector.