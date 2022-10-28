NFR takes initiatives for better customer interface & freight transportation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: NF Railway has taken a few more initiatives and opened a few more stations to handle both outward; inward goods during the month of September, 2022.

Rangapani station under Katihar division has been opened for handling of iron & amp; steel consignment for a period of two months w.e.f September 1, 2022 to improve customer interface and further augment freight transportation. Earlier it was opened for handling of both outward; inward all goods traffic except coal, POL, livestock, explosive and crane consignment.

New Bongaigaon station under Rangiya division has been opened for handling of imported coal w.e.f September 2, 2022. Earlier it was opened for handling both outward; inward of all goods traffic including outward coal; inward RPC consignment.

Chariali station under Tinsukia division is opened for handling of iron; steel consignment (crane consignment) w.e.f September 27, 2022. Earlier it was opened for handling of both outward; inward goods traffic including outward coal except POL, livestock, explosive, crane consignment and inward coal.

Similarly, Tatibahar station under Rangiya division is opened for handling of inward FCI traffic only w.e.f September 23, 2022. Siliguri Jn under Katihar division is opened for handling of inward coal consignment for railway use (RMC) w.e.f September 27, 2022.

Salbari station under Alipurduar division is opened for handling of inward coal traffic for a period of three months w.e.f September 28, 2022.

Earlier it was opened for handling of both outward; inward goods traffic except coal, POL, livestock, explosive and crane consignment.

Chongajan station under Lumding division is opened for handling of stone chips/boulder for a period of three months w.e.f September 28, 2022. Earlier it was opened for handling of both outward and inward RMC only.

Improvement of customer interface leads to increased loading and unloading of freight trains and as a result, revenue of NF Railway will grow significantly in the coming years.