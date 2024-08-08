NFR GM inspects New Bongaigaon railway workshop

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NF Railway, inspected the railway workshop at New Bongaigaon on Wednesday. He also conducted an inspection of the development works and railway facilities in the New Bongaigaon area. Neeraj Gupta, divisional railway manager of Rangiya, along with senior officials from headquarters and the division, accompanied the general manager during the inspection.

At the New Bongaigaon workshop, he inspected the carriage repair shop, wagon repair shop, LHB component repair shop, LHB Bogie shop, bearing shop, train lighting & air conditioning shop, etc. He also reviewed the infrastructure upgradation works that are underway in the workshop for better maintenance of rolling stock and held discussions with officials on yard remodelling for better marshalling of rolling stock. Later, the general manager inspected the Supervisor’s Training Centre adjacent to the workshop. There, he scrutinised various training modules being imparted to the trainees, who play a crucial role in safe train operation. The general manager also inspected the crew lobby at New Bongaigaon station to check the facilities being made available to loco pilots and assistant loco pilots.

Later, the general manager held a review meeting with the workshop officials on various other developmental aspects to make the workshop future-ready in line with the speedy modernisation of Indian Railways. The general manager’s visit aimed to review the progress of various developmental works, assess the facilities at different locations, interact with officials, and discuss plans for infrastructural development. His positive assessment of the ongoing works reflects the dedication and efforts of Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.