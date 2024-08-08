27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 8, 2024
type here...

NFR GM inspects New Bongaigaon railway workshop

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NF Railway, inspected the railway workshop at New Bongaigaon on Wednesday. He also conducted an inspection of the development works and railway facilities in the New Bongaigaon area. Neeraj Gupta, divisional railway manager of Rangiya, along with senior officials from headquarters and the division, accompanied the general manager during the inspection.

- Advertisement -

At the New Bongaigaon workshop, he inspected the carriage repair shop, wagon repair shop, LHB component repair shop, LHB Bogie shop, bearing shop, train lighting & air conditioning shop, etc. He also reviewed the infrastructure upgradation works that are underway in the workshop for better maintenance of rolling stock and held discussions with officials on yard remodelling for better marshalling of rolling stock. Later, the general manager inspected the Supervisor’s Training Centre adjacent to the workshop. There, he scrutinised various training modules being imparted to the trainees, who play a crucial role in safe train operation. The general manager also inspected the crew lobby at New Bongaigaon station to check the facilities being made available to loco pilots and assistant loco pilots.

Later, the general manager held a review meeting with the workshop officials on various other developmental aspects to make the workshop future-ready in line with the speedy modernisation of Indian Railways. The general manager’s visit aimed to review the progress of various developmental works, assess the facilities at different locations, interact with officials, and discuss plans for infrastructural development. His positive assessment of the ongoing works reflects the dedication and efforts of Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.

Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

National Handloom Day 2024 celebrated

The Hills Times -
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad