Sivasagar Beautification Project advances with Ngi-Ngow-Kham statue installation

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 7: The Sivasagar Beautification Project has gained momentum with the installation of the Ahom royal symbol, Ngi-Ngow-Kham, on a tall concrete pedestal at Doulmukh Chariali. The pedestal is adorned with the Tai Ahom prayer hymn ‘Ai-sing-Lau’ in Tai, Assamese, and English. This Rs 84 lakh project, funded under the ONGC Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, was sponsored by ONGC Assam Asset during the tenure of outgoing ED & asset manager Rajesh Kumar Sharma, based on a proposal by former ADC Sivasagar Bitupan Neog.

The project, executed by Assam Excellate Initiative with guidance from Jayanta Pator, GM of Electrical at ONGC, and young Ahom historian Nabin Buragohain, includes the installation of decorative railings around the road divider in front of the historic Siva-doul and modern lighting. The initiative also encompasses part of the historic Borpukhuri. Once completed, the project is expected to become a major tourist attraction in the town, situated in front of the three-century-old Siva-doul built by Queen Consort Ambika of Ahom King Swargadeo Siva Singha.

Jayanta Pator, with funding from the ONGC OBC Association, has previously completed a light and sound project in Swahid Peoli Phukan Park and the Padmanath Gohain Baruah statue at Sivasagar Govt HS School.

