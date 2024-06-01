28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 1, 2024
type here...

NFR to install canopy bridges in Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary

Canopy bridges to facilitate easy movement of arboreal species from one part of the railway track to the other inside the wildlife sanctuary 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 31: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will install canopy bridges over railway tracks inside the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district to facilitate the movement of the endangered Hollock Gibbon.

- Advertisement -

Railway tracks pass through the wildlife sanctuary, which at times obstruct in the movement of these highly arboreal species. The NFR in consultation with the state forest department, Wildlife Institute of India and all stakeholders will soon be installing canopy bridges at several identified points of the sanctuary to ensure the easy movement of the apes from one part of the railway track to the other.

“Wherever railway tracks pass through forest area or sanctuaries, the railway authorities take necessary steps are taken to prevent mishaps. Canopy bridges will soon be installed at strategic points over railway tracks in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary for the easy and safe movement of arboreal species inhabiting it,” said a senior railway official.

The state forest department has already submitted its design with estimates for installation of such canopy bridges over the railway tracks. The design was prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India in consultation with NFR, which has already deposited the estimated amount in February this year.

The ends of these canopy bridges as well as the knots will be secured and clamped using appropriate and high-grade fastening materials and techniques. As a fail-safe mechanism, safety nets will be installed below the main twin-rope bridge to save the species from accidentally falling off it. The canopy rope bridges will be installed in such a way that over the long-term lianas and creepers will be guided along them in such a manner as to help them creep and form part of a hybrid (or semi-artificial) design centred around them.

- Advertisement -

 

Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam
Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat 10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State 10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam