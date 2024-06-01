NFR to install canopy bridges in Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 31: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will install canopy bridges over railway tracks inside the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district to facilitate the movement of the endangered Hollock Gibbon.

Railway tracks pass through the wildlife sanctuary, which at times obstruct in the movement of these highly arboreal species. The NFR in consultation with the state forest department, Wildlife Institute of India and all stakeholders will soon be installing canopy bridges at several identified points of the sanctuary to ensure the easy movement of the apes from one part of the railway track to the other.

“Wherever railway tracks pass through forest area or sanctuaries, the railway authorities take necessary steps are taken to prevent mishaps. Canopy bridges will soon be installed at strategic points over railway tracks in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary for the easy and safe movement of arboreal species inhabiting it,” said a senior railway official.

The state forest department has already submitted its design with estimates for installation of such canopy bridges over the railway tracks. The design was prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India in consultation with NFR, which has already deposited the estimated amount in February this year.

The ends of these canopy bridges as well as the knots will be secured and clamped using appropriate and high-grade fastening materials and techniques. As a fail-safe mechanism, safety nets will be installed below the main twin-rope bridge to save the species from accidentally falling off it. The canopy rope bridges will be installed in such a way that over the long-term lianas and creepers will be guided along them in such a manner as to help them creep and form part of a hybrid (or semi-artificial) design centred around them.

