NGT Halts Road Construction in Assam’s Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary

September 24, Tuesday: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an order to halt the ongoing construction of a road inside the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam. The decision was made in response to petitions from environmentalists and conservationists, who raised concerns about the potential damage the construction could cause to the sanctuary’s ecosystem and wildlife.

The Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary is home to several endangered species and serves as a vital ecological zone in the state. The proposed road construction was part of a larger infrastructure development plan aimed at improving connectivity in the region. However, activists argued that building a road through the sanctuary could lead to habitat destruction, increased human activity, and a rise in poaching, which would threaten the delicate balance of the wildlife in the area.

The NGT, acknowledging the potential harm, has asked for all construction activities to be paused until further notice. The tribunal also directed the Assam government to submit a comprehensive report detailing the impact of the road project on the sanctuary’s flora and fauna.

“The decision to stop construction is a significant step in safeguarding the sanctuary,” said an environmental activist involved in the case. He further emphasized the need for sustainable development practices that do not endanger critical wildlife habitats.

The Assam government has assured the NGT that it will review the project in accordance with environmental guidelines and will seek alternative routes if necessary. The stay on construction will remain in effect until the NGT gives its final ruling after examining the environmental impact assessment report.

