NHM Mission Director Visits Barak Valley, Dima Hasao Health Institutions

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 19: Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, mission director, National Health Mission, Assam chaired the Zonal Health Review of Barak Valley Districts (Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj) and Dima Hasao at the conference hall, Hasi Kushi, Silchar on Wednesday. Present on the review meeting were Youraj Barthakur, ADC (Health) Cachar, Ibon Taran, zonal administrative officer, Barak Valley Zone, state monitoring team from NHM, Assam, joint director of health services, district health teams, block health teams of all the 4 districts, principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital and other senior health officials.

- Advertisement -

Dr Priya and the team from NHM, Assam has been visiting the various health institutions in Barak Valley for the last 2 days. Dr Priya had visited health institutions at Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar Districts, including Silchar Medical College and Hospital. During her visit Dr Priya and the state team inspected and reviewed the various aspects of health indicators and service delivery like MDR, CDR, labour room, SNCU, NBSU, medicine wards, medicine stock, functioning of equipments, availability of drugs, diagnostic services, and maintenance of records among others. Most importantly Dr Priya also interacted with the patients admitted in the hospitals and also the OPD patients. All the findings of the 2 day visit were discussed in detail today during the review meeting.

Necessary course correction measures and interventions were advised by Dr Priya to all the officials present in the meeting. Dr Priya also assured the district officials of all necessary support from the state HQ. Dr Priya while appreciating the efforts put in by the teams also said that this year the health programmes should be implemented more strategically so that the people of Barak Valley and Dima Hasao receive the best health services with special focus on pregnant women and children. Their efforts will definitely contribute in the journey towards building a healthier and resilient Assam.