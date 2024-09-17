Nine senior citizens honoured in Assam

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 16: On the occasion of its foundation day, Nath Sahitya Sangaskritik Sanmilan honoured nine senior citizens (aged above 80) on Monday. The organisation, led by its president Lakhyajyoti Nath and general secretary Jitumoni Nath, visited and honoured the senior individuals at their residences.

The honoured persons include Purnakanta Nath (educationist), Padmakanta Nath (retired principal), Humen Nath (retired Judge), Amia Kr Barkakati (retired teacher), Indramuhan Nath (retired principal), Bulen Ch Nath (retired teacher), Sibaram Nath (retired teacher), Purnakanta Nath (retired teacher), and Ghanendra Nath (retired superintendent of Engineering College, Guwahati).