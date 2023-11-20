NKBA Conference In Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 19: Preparations are in full swing for the 113th Nihang Karbi Baptist Association (NKBA) annual conference and youth rally, scheduled to be held in Panjan Hirhiri Baptist Area Fellowship in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The hosting responsibilities for the annual conference and youth rally lie with the Hirhiri Baptist Church Mondoli, and the event is set to take place from February 8 to 11 next year. The NKBA has appealed to all political and social organizations to avoid calling for a bandh during the program.