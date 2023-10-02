No change in existing power tariffs: Assam CM on power hike

HT Digital

Guwahati, Oct 2: Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has denied claims of a rise in energy costs starting from October 1, labelling such reports as unfounded. He insisted that the tariff rates up to 300 units remain the same.

- Advertisement -

However, additional charges will be levied on electricity consumption beyond 300 units up to 500 units at a rate of 0.20 paise. Government offices consuming electricity over 500 units will be charged at Rs 0.99 paise per unit. Commercial and industrial sectors will be billed at Rs 0.59 paise per unit, according to a new notification from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

For smart pre-paid consumers, the corresponding Fuel and Power Purchase Price (FPPPA) for energy used in September 2023 will be charged in 92 daily installments from October 1 to December 31, 2023. The APDCL notification also mentioned that any adjustment for short or excess recovery due to seasonal variation of consumption within this period will be adjusted in subsequent periods or as directed by the competent authority.

Earlier, the APDCL had announced that consumers using up to 300 units will be charged 30 paise per unit. Consumption between 301 and 500 units will see a 50-paise increase per unit, while consumption over 500 units will see a substantial increase of Rs 1.29 per unit.