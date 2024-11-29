15 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 29, 2024
No land pattas for Bangladeshi immigrants: Tuliram Ronghang

Assam
Updated:
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 28: Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), has firmly stated that the council will not grant land pattas to Bangladeshi immigrants, regardless of their religious affiliation.

He also made it clear that recent migrants from Bihar and West Bengal will not be accommodated in Karbi Anglong.

Ronghang’s comments came on the sidelines of the Death Anniversary observance of Khorsing Terang, the first CEM, and were in response to allegations made by JI Kathar, president of the All People Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC).

Kathar had criticised the KAAC for its perceived failure to address the issue of Bengali settlements in Uttar Borbil and encroachment on PGR/VGR lands, while simultaneously attempting to displace Kuki migrants from Manipur.

In a press conference on November 27, Kathar had suggested that Karbi Anglong could provide shelter to the Kuki refugees. However, Ronghang rejected this proposal, stating that recent migrants, including Kukis from Manipur, Bodos, Chakmas from Mizoram, and Hmars, would not be granted land or shelter, even if they are tribals.

He also emphasised that tribal women who marry non-tribal men would not be eligible for tribal benefits.

Ronghang further challenged Kathar’s claims about the encroachment on Professional Grazing Reserve/Village Grazing Reserve lands, stating that he was not in power at the time of the initial encroachments, as he was not even born then.

He also pointed out that Kathar himself had served as a secretary in the KAAC during Bidya Sing Engleng’s tenure as CEM and had been relieved of his duties, not transferred.

The KAAC’s stance on immigration and land rights has sparked debate, with concerns raised about the potential impact on the region’s demographic composition and social fabric.

