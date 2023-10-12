North East Express mishap: Railways announces 10 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased as death toll rises to 4, 70 injured

HT Digital,

A tragic train derailment involving the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar’s Buxar district claimed four lives on Wednesday. The Railway Police Force confirmed that 70 passengers were injured when six coaches of the train derailed near Raghunathpur station around 9.53 pm.

Images from the scene revealed two AC III Tier coaches overturned and four others off the tracks. Locals and police rushed to the scene to rescue passengers from the wreckage. Efforts to clear the derailed train from the tracks were ongoing the next morning.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed condolences and confirmed that evacuation and rescue operations were completed and all coaches checked. He assured the cause of the derailment would be investigated.

The incident occurred as the 23-coach 12506 North East Express was en route from Delhi’s Anand Vihar terminal to Kamakhya, near Guwahati. The accident happened less than 30 minutes after the train left Buxar station for Ara, according to East Central Railway zone Chief Public Relations Officer Birendra Kumar. The derailment led to several train cancellations and reschedules, with electric wires, poles, and rail tracks damaged.

Alternative transport was arranged for passengers of the derailed train to reach their destinations. A list of affected trains due to the derailment at Raghunathpur in Buxar is now available.