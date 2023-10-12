Six coaches of North-East Superfast train derail in Bihar’s Buxar district

A total of six coaches of the North-East Superfast train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday night, causing chaos and disruption in the busy railway network.

The mishap occurred around 9:35 pm when the train, bearing number 12506 and traveling from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya, derailed near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division.

According to official reports from the Railways, two to three AC bogies overturned and fell onto the tracks, leading to the derailment.

”One person has been reported injured so far in the accident. The injured individual is currently receiving medical attention,” the reports from the railways officials claimed.

Upon receiving the information of the same, Senior railway officials, swiftly reached the site to assess the situation and investigate the cause of the derailment.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to clear the tracks and restore the derailed coaches to their rightful position. However, this task is proving to be challenging, as removing the bogies requires meticulous and time-consuming efforts.

Due to the derailment, both up and down tracks have been severely affected, leading to the diversion of several passenger and goods trains. The railway authorities are working tirelessly to mitigate the disruption and restore normalcy in train services along the route.