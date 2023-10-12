Bihar train accident: Enquiry committee set up to investigate train derailment that killed four

HT Digital,

Patna, Oct 12: In a significant update to the tragic train mishap at Raghunathpur in Bihar’s Buxar, the Railways on Thursday constituted an enquiry committee to probe the matter. As many as six coaches of the train numbered 12506 Northeast Express coming from Delhi and headed to Kamakhya in Guwahati, derailed in Bihar’s Buxar on Wednesday.

At least four people were killed in the incident which also left 42 people injured. In the aftermath of the incident, it has now been decided that an enquiry committee will look into the incident.

The safety commissioner of the Eastern circle of Railways, Kolkata will be investigating the unfortunate turn of events. Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railways has released details of all passengers travelling on the train.

According to it, as many as 1,522 passengers onboard the train at the time of the incident. Of them, 68 people were set to deboard at Barpeta Station, 15 at Jalpaiguri Station, 123 at Barsoi Station, 79 at Katihar Station, 146 at Kishanganj Station, 36 at Kokrajhar Station, 522 at Kamakhya Junction, 35 at New Bongaigaon Station, 109 at New Cooch Behar Station, 263 at New Jalpaiguri Station, 24 at New Alipurduar Station and a further 102 at Rangia Station.

A mother-daughter duo, originally from Assam and staying in Delhi were among the four deceased in the tragic train derail incident. The identities of the four deceased in the incident were established today.

They were identified as Usha Bhandari and Aakriti Bhandari, the mother-daughter duo and Abu Zaid and Narendra. Usha Bhandari was originally from Assam’s Tinsukia and married into a family which resided in Delhi. She was on the train along with her daughter, six coaches of which derailed near Raghunathpur in Buxar in Bihar.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the chief public relations officer of North East Frontier Railways has confirmed the death toll at four with another 42 people injured in the incident. Among those injured is another resident of Assam.

According to initial reports, a resident of New Bongaigaon, Apruman was among those injured in the incident. Apruman, aged 25 years, sustained injuries to his chest and was admitted to Brahmapur CHC.

Meanwhile, the ministry of railways has announced an enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Furthermore, those who sustained grievous injuries will be given Rs 2.5 lakh each, while those with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000 each, as per the policy of the Board. It must be mentioned that reports also claimed that a person from Assam, employed by the railways and present in the train at the time of the accident, went missing.