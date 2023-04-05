North East NSS Festival’ 2023 Concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 4: The 5-day long North East NSS Festival’ 2023 organised by Gauhati University NSS Cell in association with ministry of youth affairs and sports, and regional directorate, NSS, NER, Guwahati concluded on Tuesday at GU Campus.

Attending as chief guest in the closing ceremony Dr Numal Momin, deputy speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly said that NSS is a binding force that keeps the society united and are leaders in community service, tree plantation, blood donation and creating awareness on various social issues.

Dr Momin also talked about child trafficking and substance abuse prevention. He said that the NSS volunteers are engaged in social activities which were a very good initiative.

“The volunteers are engaged donating blood which is very noble cause. To become successful we do not need many things to do but strong determination and dedication is required. Let’s work together to develop the NE Region,” he said.

Dipak Kumar, regional director, NSS, NER, Guwahati attending the programme reiterated the NSS motto ‘Not Me But You’ and said that NSS always provides selfless community service and contributes in nation building.

Prof Jagadish Sarma, secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University also attended the event and said that NSS is a strong youth organisation which trains the youth in facing the challenges of Life. Earlier welcoming the guests and participants Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, Students Welfare & Programme Coordinator, NSS, Gauhati University said that North East NSS Festival has been hugely successful in cultural exchange, creating unity and harmony in the society along with training the youths for personality development, career building etc. Dr Mitali Kathkatia, associate professor & NSS PO, Dakhin Kamrup Girls College delivered the vote of thanks. On the final day a colourful cultural procession was organised before the closing ceremony. About 350 participants from all the north eastern states along with GU volunteers attended the festival.