Northeast Frontier Railway announces festival special trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 30: Northeast Frontier Railway is set to operate 26 festival special trains to accommodate the excess footfall of passengers and facilitate a smooth travel experience during the forthcoming festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, from October 1 to November 30, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Accordingly, train nos 05736/05735 and 05734/05733 will connect Amritsar with Katihar during the festive season. Similarly, train no 05633/05634 will run from Narangi in Guwahati, connecting Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Train no 05831/05832 will run from Rangapara North in Northeast, connecting Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Train no 05638/05637 will run from Silchar to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, train no 05628/05627 will connect Agartala and Guwahati. Train no 05639/05640 will run from Silchar to Kolkata. Additionally, train nos 02525/02526 and 05671/05672 will run from Guwahati to Anand Vihar. Similarly, train no 05952/05951 will connect Assam with the southern part of the country, operating from New Tinsukia to Bengaluru. Train no 05932/05931 will run from Dibrugarh to Kolkata. Train no 05636/05635 will run from Guwahati to Shri Ganganagar, connecting Assam and Rajasthan, and train no 05698/05697 will run from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri, connecting the northern part of West Bengal.

These festive special trains will also boost interconnectivity within the zone and other parts of the country during this period. Over the next two months, these special trains will ensure that passengers travelling by train reach their destinations safely and seamlessly with comfort. Indian Railways operates special trains every year during festivals, and this year it is set to operate more than 6,000 special trains for the forthcoming festive season from October to November 2024. It is noteworthy that during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals, millions of passengers travel across the country.