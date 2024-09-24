Nowgong Girls’ College to host international workshop

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 23: Nowgong Girls’ College, a pioneering institution of higher education for women in the district, is going to host an international workshop in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board of Assam and Aaranyak on ‘Ecosystem and Wildlife of Assam’ on September 26 and 27, 2024.

The keynote speech of the workshop will be delivered by M K Ranjitsinh, author of wildlife and nature conservation. An emerging wildlife conversationalist, programme director of IRF Indonesia, and Dr Arup Kumar Misra, chairman of the Pollution Control Board of Assam, will deliver speeches on the second day of the workshop.

The workshop will focus on issues and the status of seven national parks of Assam, water resources and their governance, wildlife crime, rescue and rehabilitation, various issues centering around the protected areas, and the conservation of various endangered species. All interested research scholars and faculty are requested to join this two-day-long unique opportunity to learn, share, and grow in an international setting, a press note added here.