26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

Nowgong Girls’ College to host international workshop

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 23: Nowgong Girls’ College, a pioneering institution of higher education for women in the district, is going to host an international workshop in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board of Assam and Aaranyak on ‘Ecosystem and Wildlife of Assam’ on September 26 and 27, 2024.  

- Advertisement -

The keynote speech of the workshop will be delivered by M K Ranjitsinh, author of wildlife and nature conservation. An emerging wildlife conversationalist, programme director of IRF Indonesia, and Dr Arup Kumar Misra, chairman of the Pollution Control Board of Assam, will deliver speeches on the second day of the workshop.  

The workshop will focus on issues and the status of seven national parks of Assam, water resources and their governance, wildlife crime, rescue and rehabilitation, various issues centering around the protected areas, and the conservation of various endangered species. All interested research scholars and faculty are requested to join this two-day-long unique opportunity to learn, share, and grow in an international setting, a press note added here.

5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CMAAA training programme held at BB Engineering College, Kokrajhar 

The Hills Times -
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World