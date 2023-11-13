NSCN-KYA Militant Arrested In Tinsukia

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 12: In a joint operation, security forces succeeded in apprehending one area commander of the proscribed outfit NSCN-KYA in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The area commander identified as SS Maj Ram Pradhan alias Ram Nivar was arrested on Saturday during the joint operation which was led by 23 Assam Rifles Lekhapani Battalion and Assam Police.

Credible intelligence reports of ground sources revealed after receiving the specific inputs of the commander who was in the area of Phenbiro-I and Tipong in Tinsukia district, the security forces launched operation on the same evening to apprehend him.

Pradhan is a notorious cadre of NSCN (K-YA) active since the year 2007 involved in extortion rackets, illegal coal mining and operated alongwith SS Lt Col Makam Hachang, operations group commander NSCN (K-YA) in Tinsukia district and Tirap-Changlang-Longding region.

The arrested commander has also multiple cases lodged against him at Margherita and Lekhapani police stations. His nefarious activities have led the community to face many hardships and have issued various threats to prominent businessmen and local public over time.

Pradhan was being tracked meticulously by Assam Rifles, 166 TA Battalion and the Assam Police since May 2023. He was responsible for threatening coal mine and tea garden owners, for illegal coal mining, recruitment for various underground groups, arranging logistic and administrative support to underground groups as well as extortion activities.

As per sources, he visited his native place in Tipong for Diwali celebrations on Saturday. He was identified while entering a house and was challenged by one of the stop parties placed in the area. However, the suspect jumped out of a window and tried to flee on foot. He was chased, overpowered and got arrested.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that the suspect Pradhan had established a extortion racket in the Upper Assam and south Arunachal Pradesh region. Detailed questioning was also conducted on the spot and after a thorough search of the area; an automatic rifle was also recovered.

The items recovered from him are one Chinese made assault rifle, one mobile phone with a sim card and criminating documents including extortion details.