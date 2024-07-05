EM Ukil Mushahary launches NTPC’s theme song

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 4: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati proudly launched the theme song ‘Aajir Jiyori’ (meaning ‘Today’s Girl’ in Assamese and ‘Aaj Ki Betiyan’ in Hindi) by Hurricane Girls, the first all-female band from North East India, to highlight the achievements of the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) by NTPC during its inaugural ceremony. The song, lasting two and a half minutes, encapsulates the spirit and accomplishments of GEM, blending both Hindi and Assamese languages.

The song ‘Aajir Jiyori’ was released by Ukil Mushahary, executive member, BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region), Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Cooperation, Welfare of SCs, in the presence of Akhilesh Singh, head of project, NTPC Bongaigaon, and Sangeeta Singh, president, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club. The concept of the song was envisioned by Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon, and curated by the Corporate Communication Cell of the power station with assistance from Souvik Sen, senior manager (EMD), NTPC Bongaigaon.