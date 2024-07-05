Awareness session on PCPNDT & MTP Acts held in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 4: Under the 100-day campaign of Mission Shakti by the Women and Child Development Department, an awareness session on the PCPNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) and MTP Act (Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act) was conducted at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Biswanath. The session was attended by medical officers, lab technicians, and ASHA supervisors.

- Advertisement -

The session was initiated by Moinul Haque Choudhury, district social welfare officer, who highlighted the importance of saving the girl child right from the mother’s womb. Advocate Debina Borah, a representative from the District Legal Services Authority, Biswanath, delivered comprehensive insights into the PCPNDT and MTP Acts, emphasising issues such as female foeticide and infanticide. She stressed that these legislations aim to prevent sex-selective abortions and protect the girl child from social evils.

District commissioner of Biswanath, Dr Neha Yadav IAS, directed Women and Child Development officials to actively use the campaign to raise awareness in every diagnostic clinic in Biswanath. She also emphasised the installation of signage regarding PCPNDT and MPT Acts in the ultrasound areas of these clinics. Additionally, she underscored the importance of investing in girls’ education to foster self-reliance and change societal preferences towards male children.

Officials from DMC, DHEW, WCD, Biswanath explained the components of Mission Shakti (Sambal & Samarthya) and highlighted the availability of a 24*7 women helpline (181) and institutions like One Stop Centres that provide support to women in distress. The program saw enthusiastic participation from 52 officials including medical officers, lab technicians, ASHA supervisors, and paralegal volunteers.