NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati celebrates Engineers’ Day 

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 16: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, in collaboration with the NTPC Executive Association of Bongaigaon (NEAB), celebrated Engineers’ Day with great enthusiasm, honouring the legacy of the legendary engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya at the NTPC Power Project in Kokrajhar.

The event began with floral tributes to Sir M Visvesvaraya, led by Debabrata Kar, GM (O&M), in the presence of Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation). Sanjay Deb Barman, general secretary of NEAB, Hiranmoy Misra, president of NEAB, Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), office bearers, along with HODs, senior officials, employees, and new joinees, joined in the celebrations.

During the event, Debabrata Kar spoke about the engineering marvels accomplished by NTPC. Kar emphasised how the company has consistently excelled in various areas of operation and maintenance, thanks to the recruitment of the industry’s best minds. He also reaffirmed NTPC’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient power to its stakeholders through collective efforts and sustainable practices. In his address, Kar recalled the invaluable contributions of Sir M Visvesvaraya to the field of engineering.

Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), also shared insights, highlighting the role of engineers in driving NTPC’s success.

This year’s Engineers’ Day was particularly significant, as it marked the first time in NTPC that the association body of NTPC employees celebrated the event over two consecutive days. The celebrations included a variety of activities, starting with a walkathon involving employees and NEAB office bearers to commemorate the occasion. A key highlight of the event was an engaging session where employees participated in knowledge-sharing presentations on topical issues, showcased their talents, and took part in a quiz session to celebrate the spirit of engineering.

Adding a personal touch to the event, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, and special customised souvenirs were presented to all employees. Souvenirs were also given to couples working at NTPC and to new joinees, recognising their contributions to the organisation and the economy.

Earlier, Sanjay Deb Barman, general secretary of NEAB, welcomed the gathering and expressed gratitude to the NTPC management for their unwavering support in making the Engineers’ Day celebrations a success. He highlighted the unity and dedication displayed by the NTPC family in commemorating this special occasion.

The Engineers’ Day celebration at NTPC Bongaigaon reflects the vital role that engineers play in advancing the company’s mission to provide reliable power while fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment, keeping all stakeholders involved.