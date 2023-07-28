NY Cinemas pays tribute to Kargil heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Guwahati

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 27: NY Cinemas, a prominent multiplex chain owned by the renowned actor Ajay Devgn, celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas in honor of the brave soldiers who displayed extraordinary valor and sacrifice during the Kargil War. The event, held at NY Cinemas Roodraksh Mall in Guwahati, commemorated the successful completion of Operation Vijay on July 26 in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on July 26th to pay tribute to the Kargil War heroes for their gallantry and courage in defeating Pakistan during the intense conflict that lasted over sixty days.

NY Cinemas felicitated around 250 army personnel from the Indian Army, inviting them along with their families for a special movie screening. The soldiers and their loved ones were greeted with the soul-stirring tunes of a marching band, creating a patriotic ambiance. The interiors of the cinema were adorned with the tricolor, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The Indian army officers and their families were elated to watch the movie “Uri: The Surgical Strike” at NY Cinemas. The screening was accompanied by delectable munchies served by the cinema, making the event even more memorable for the troops.

The celebration at NY Cinemas Roodraksh Mall in Guwahati was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude towards the brave soldiers who selflessly served the nation during the Kargil War.