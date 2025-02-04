Retired District Education Officer Binanda Baruah (90) of Ushapur, Maranhat, Charideo district, passed away at OIL Hospital in the Duliajan recently. Baruah had joined the post of Inspector of Schools in Dibrugarh while serving as Vice-Principal of Maran Higher Secondary School. His predeceased wife Dr Sukha Baruah was a former president of Sadao Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti and founding principal of Maran Women’s College. Former Union minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar, Assam Cabinet minister Yogen Mohan, Dr Anil Shaikia, All Assam Rural Journalists Association, Ushapur Namghar, Maran Higher Secondary School and Maran Women’s College and many others mourned his death. The funeral was held at the Shantiban Public Cemetery in Maran. Baruah is survived by two sons and a daughter and their families.