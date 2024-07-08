31 C
Monday, July 8, 2024
Oikya inaugurates Sattriya Cultural Centre in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 7: Laksmikanta Mahanta, satradhikar of Sri Sri Ujanial Satra and a noted entrepreneur of the state, inaugurated a Sattriya Cultural Centre under the aegis of the prominent socio-cultural organisation Oikya in Muktinath Chariali on Sunday.

In his speech, Mahanta said that it is the responsibility of every Assamese to spread the message of the great reformer Srimanta Sankardev, and the new centre is a step in that direction.

The meeting held on the occasion was attended by Oikya president Dhananjay Saikia, Satra Mahasabha representative Pankaj Saikia, cultural worker Hemanta Dutta, journalist MI Bora, AGP leader Ghana Gogoi, Swapnali Bezbaruah, Raju Das, Jamalluddin Ahmed, Pibujit Chetia, members of the organisation, and the learners.

