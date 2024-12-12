15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
One medical college, 1 varsity in every district soon

Himanta launches 12-day prog to distribute grants, assistance and scholarships 

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that every district of Assam will have one university and one medical college.

The Chief Minister said this while launching a 12-day programme on Wednesday to distribute grants, assistance and scholarships under various schemes across the state, benefitting nearly 12 lakh families.

Sarma said, “Assam has been progressing very rapidly in the path of development. At least 80 lakh people were uplifted from poverty in recent years which is a great achievement. The state government has given emphasis on education and health. Under the current dispensation, many colleges were upgraded to universities.”

The chief minister said that the government is working to construct 23 medical colleges, and within a year, the work of another three medical colleges will commence.

Sarma said that if anyone traverses the length and breadth of Assam, at least one university will be found to come up in every district.

The chief minister also stated that the ruling dispensation is also working to construct one bridge over the Brahmaputra River in every district.

Meanwhile, Sarma announced that various grants and assistance will be distributed under different government schemes in the next 12 days across the state.

Under the microfinance incentive and relief scheme, more than 78,000 borrowers will benefit from the state government’s relief package which will restore their creditworthiness and provide them financial stability.

Moreover, the state government will distribute Rs 353.67 crore to the 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families for the reconstruction of their houses, meeting their necessary requirements along with essential supplies.

Sarma stated, “6,490 Self Help Groups (SHG) are set to get a support of Rs 21.90 crore for setting up food processing units.”

