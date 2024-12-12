15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
type here...

Govt begins 12-day programme to distribute benefits

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a 12-day programme on Wednesday to distribute grants, assistance, and scholarships under various schemes across the state.

On the first day, scooters under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award as part of the Pragya Bharti scheme, cash prizes under the Anundoram Borooah Award, and bicycles through the chief minister’s special scheme were distributed in Guwahati and Jorhat, benefiting students from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Jorhat districts.

- Advertisement -

“Starting today, Team Assam will embark on a 12-day journey to visit people and distribute grants and assistance under various schemes. This period will ensure financial and moral support for various sections of our society,” Sarma said while launching the programme.

Related Posts:

Lakhs of people will get welfare benefits in the coming days under different schemes, beginning this special period with appreciation to thousands of meritorious students, he added.

On the first day, 45,226 students from the three districts were given cash awards and two-wheelers.

The scheme will benefit 26,969 Class 10 students who secured 75 per cent marks with cash benefits, 48,673 Class 12 students with scooters, and 3,23,640 Class 9 students with bicycles across the state.

- Advertisement -

“The Government of Assam has transformed the education sector through improved infrastructure, new institutions and initiatives like ‘Gunotsav’. Dear students, as the Amrit Peedhi, you must strive to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed nation by 2047,” Sarma said.

As part of the ‘12 Days of Development’ programme, the government will distribute a relief package worth Rs 223 crore to over 78,000 borrowers under the microfinance loan waiver scheme, Rs 353.37 crore to more than 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families as reconstruction and livelihood aid, and Rs 21.9 crore to 6,490 self-help groups (SHGs) to support their food processing units. (PTI)

5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Impeachment notice against VP

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India