14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
type here...

Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her joins India team for second stint

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 11: Malaysian doubles specialist Tan Kim Her has reunited with star pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, starting his second stint at the Indian badminton landscape.

The 53-year-old has been roped in by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for a four-year term till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

- Advertisement -

“I am very happy to be back in India and get a chance to work with Satwik-Chirag and also the young and talented group of doubles players who have the potential to follow on the path of Satwik-Chirag,” Tan said in a release.

Related Posts:

“I am looking forward to creating a bigger group of doubles combinations who can win tournaments at the world stage.”

Tan, who arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, was India’s doubles coach from 2015 to 2019 and was instrumental in bringing Satwik and Chirag together before the 2016 Olympics.

He will take over the reins from Denmark’s Mathias Boe, who guided Satwik and Chirag to many highs, including attaining the world number 1 status, winning an Asian Games gold, and securing a World Championships bronze.

- Advertisement -

However, the pair faced heartbreaks in two Olympics — Tokyo and Paris.

In his second stint, Tan, who had taken up an offer from Japan’s badminton association in 2019, will “focus on developing strong doubles partnerships and bench strength ahead of the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

“We had been looking for quality foreign coaches who could work with our current top players and also guide our next-generation players as we prepare for the 2028 Olympics,” said BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra.

“Finding the right coach took time, but we were determined to bring in those who can continue the development of our badminton stars and also work with a bigger group of players and help build a strong pipeline of talent for the future,” he said.

- Advertisement -

News of Tan’s return has been doing the rounds since last month, but BAI had termed it “premature,” saying nothing was concrete and the Malaysian was yet to accept the contract.

In 2022, Tan was tipped to take over as doubles coach,  but it didn’t materialise.

After returning to action following their heartbreaking quarter-final loss at the Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag had recorded a semifinal finish at the China Masters last month. (PTI)

5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Govt begins 12-day programme to distribute benefits

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India