15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
type here...

Woman ostracised by kangaroo court for wearing salwar-kameez

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MANGALDAI, Dec 11: In a case of moral policing, a woman was socially ostracised and fined Rs 5,000 for wearing salwar-kameez in the Darrang district of Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official of the district commissioner’s office, the incident took place in the Gongajani Kuwori village in the Sipajhar revenue circle area recently.

- Advertisement -

The woman, identified as Meghali Das, on Wednesday filed complaints with the police and civil administration, and officials are likely to visit the village on Thursday to look into the matter.

Related Posts:

“I have been ostracised and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for wearing salwar-kameez… I run a small shop and since I need to bring commodities from the market, I prefer wearing salwar to a mekhela-sador (traditional Assamese dress) or saree,” she told reporters here.

Das said that the villagers objected to her wearing salwar-kameez and took the decision in a kangaroo court held at a local temple premises on Sunday.

“We are not being allowed to visit the houses of other people in the village. My three children have also been told not to go to shops, let alone visit other villagers. Villagers have also asked their children to not speak to my children at school,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Despite the decision of the villagers, the affected woman vowed to continue wearing salwar-kameez as it is convenient for her work.

Meanwhile, the villagers admitted that a fine was imposed on Das for wearing salwar-kameez and jeans, but alleged that the woman was also involved in many illegal activities, including selling fake gold and illegally bottled alcohol at her shop. (PTI)

5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Impeachment notice against VP

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India